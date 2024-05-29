Moscow's Air Defense Triumph Over Ukrainian Drones
A high-ranking Russian air force official announced that Moscow has been effectively shielded from Ukrainian drone attacks. According to the TASS state news agency, these drones are capable of traveling up to 2,500 kilometers (1,553 miles), posing a significant threat that has been successfully mitigated.
