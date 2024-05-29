Left Menu

Moscow's Air Defense Triumph Over Ukrainian Drones

A high-ranking Russian air force official announced that Moscow has been effectively shielded from Ukrainian drone attacks. According to the TASS state news agency, these drones are capable of traveling up to 2,500 kilometers (1,553 miles), posing a significant threat that has been successfully mitigated.

The Russian capital Moscow has been successfully protected from Ukrainian drones, a high-ranking Russian air force official said on Wednesday, according to the TASS state news agency.

The official was quoted as saying that Ukrainian drones could cover a distance of up to 2,500 kilometres (1,553 miles).

