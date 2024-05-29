Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Gang Rape Convicts in Jharkhand

Five people were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for gang-raping a 26-year-old woman.

The woman, a software engineer, was out with her boyfriend on a two-wheeler on the evening of 20th October, 2022, when eight-ten men stopped them near the old aerodrome in Chaibasa. They allegedly beat up her boyfriend and raped the woman after taking her to a secluded spot, according to police.

The court of additional sessions judge-1 sentenced Suren Devgam, Prakash Devgam, Soma Sinku, Purmi Devgam and Shivshankar Karji to life imprisonment ''till last breath'' after convicting them under various sections of the IPC, including section 376(D) that deals with gang rape, and section 377 which deals with ''carnal intercourse against the order of nature''.

They were also sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under IPC section 395 (dacoity), and seven years of imprisonment under IPC section 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt).

The court also slapped fines of Rs 10,000 under each section on each one of the accused.

After committing the crime, the accused persons left the woman at the spot and fled. They also took away her wallet and mobile phone. The woman somehow managed to reach home and told her family about the incident after which they filed a police complaint.

The case against four minors, involved in the crime, was pending with the Juvenile Justice Board.

