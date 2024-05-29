Azam Khan Convicted: A Legal Battle Unfolds in Rampur

A court here on Wednesday convicted Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan in an eight-year-old case of forcibly vacating a house and beating the owner.

The Rampur's Special MP/MLA court found Khan guilty in the case, his lawyer Vinod Sharma said.

District government advocate MP/MLA court, Seema Rana said the court will pronounce the judgement in the case on Thursday. Azam Khan appeared before the court via video-conferencing.

In December 2016, the victim Abrar filed a complaint against Khan and retired Circle Officer Barkat Ali. He said that they forcibly entered his house, damaged property and thrashed him to get him to vacate the home.

Meanwhile, former MP Tazeen Fatima, wife of Azam Khan, has been released from Rampur District Jail, after getting bail from the Allahabad High Court last week.

On May 24, the court granted bail to Azam Khan, his wife Fatima and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in the fake birth certificate case.

Fatima was lodged in the Rampur jail since October last year after a conviction by the local court.

Seven years' imprisonment was awarded to them by the Rampur Sessions Court in a forgery case related to Abdullah's birth certificates.

The case dates back to January 3, 2019, when Akash Saxena, who is now the BJP MLA from Rampur, complained that Azam Khan and his wife got two birth certificates made for their son.

After spending 6 months and 11 days in jail, Tazeen Fatima came out and told the media, ''Injustice has been defeated and somewhere justice is alive and justice has been delivered through the court.'' ''The punishment given to us is a coordinated conspiracy in which everyone was equally involved, that is, the police administration, the government, even I have a complaint against the media that they never tried to bring out the truth.'' Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam Khan are currently lodged in Sitapur and Hardoi jail respectively, due to pending cases.

