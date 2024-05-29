Left Menu

Israel Seizes Control of Strategic Gaza Corridor

Israel's military has taken control of the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border. This area is significant due to smuggling tunnels that run beneath it, linking Egypt and the Gaza Strip. The military released no further details on the operation.

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 29-05-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 22:36 IST
Israel Seizes Control of Strategic Gaza Corridor
AI Generated Representative Image

Israel's military said Wednesday it has seized control of a strategic corridor that runs along the length of Gaza's border with Egypt.

The corridor, known as Philadelphi, stretches along the border with neighbouring Egypt, near the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where Israeli forces have been fighting recently.

Smuggling tunnels that run between Egypt and the Gaza Strip stretch under the area.

The military had no further immediate details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024