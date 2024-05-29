Israel Seizes Control of Strategic Gaza Corridor

Israel's military said Wednesday it has seized control of a strategic corridor that runs along the length of Gaza's border with Egypt.

The corridor, known as Philadelphi, stretches along the border with neighbouring Egypt, near the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where Israeli forces have been fighting recently.

Smuggling tunnels that run between Egypt and the Gaza Strip stretch under the area.

The military had no further immediate details.

