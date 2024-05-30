Left Menu

500 Additional police officers to be recruited by 2025

This initiative is part of the broader 2024 Budget and aims to address the rise in serious crime and improve community security.

Updated: 30-05-2024 09:59 IST
The Government's investment aims to provide police officers with the necessary tools and resources to effectively perform their duties and maintain public safety.
  Country:
  • New Zealand

The New Zealand Government, under Associate Police Minister Casey Costello, is committed to enhancing public safety by increasing the number of frontline police officers. This initiative is part of the broader 2024 Budget and aims to address the rise in serious crime and improve community security. Key details of this initiative include:

Increase in Police Numbers

Additional Officers: Recruitment of 500 additional sworn police officers by the end of 2025.

Current Strength: Increasing from 10,211 to 10,711 sworn officers.

Budget Allocations

Recruitment and Retention Funding: $191 million over four years dedicated to the recruitment, training, and remuneration of new officers.

Capital Investment: $34.6 million allocated for essential equipment and facilities, including vehicles, body armour, and investments in police stations.

Objectives and Priorities

Enhanced Community Presence: Aiming to increase the police presence in communities to deter crime and improve responsiveness to emergency calls.

Youth Crime and Gang Intimidation: Focused efforts to address serious youth crime and prevent gang-related activities.

Commitment to Law and Order: Reflecting the priority set in the New Zealand First-National coalition agreement to boost police numbers and restore law and order.

Government’s Commitment

Associate Minister Costello emphasized that this funding boost and the increase in police numbers are crucial steps towards ensuring that New Zealanders feel safe in their communities. The Government's investment aims to provide police officers with the necessary tools and resources to effectively perform their duties and maintain public safety. The increased funding complements the broader initiatives announced by Police Minister Mark Mitchell, underlining the Government's comprehensive approach to supporting the police force and addressing crime.

