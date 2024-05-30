Te Matatini Secured: Govt Commits $48.7 Million for Sustainable Funding

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka announces the assurance of long-term funding totaling $48.7 million from 2025 onwards, ensuring the enduring prosperity of Te Matatini with the backing of the Government.

"The cultural significance of kapa haka within the Māori community is deeply cherished, particularly since the inception of the waiata-ā-ringa form under Tā Apirana Ngata's leadership. Te Matatini's invaluable contribution to our cultural landscape in Aotearoa, New Zealand, cannot be overstated, fostering intergenerational learning and connection within whānau," Minister Potaka remarks.

Underlining the government's commitment to preserving and nurturing kapa haka, Minister Potaka reflects on the challenges left behind by the previous administration, notably the lack of funding for Te Matatini beyond 2024/25. "Our new government will not let crucial initiatives like Te Matatini go unsupported. It is inconceivable that such vital cultural endeavors would be left unfunded," he asserts.

The allocated funding, spanning three years starting from 2025/26, marks a pivotal step towards ensuring the sustainable growth of Te Matatini. Minister Potaka emphasizes that this funding will empower Te Matatini to implement a regional kapa haka model, allowing communities to customize their approach to showcasing kapa haka within their regions. Additionally, it will provide vital support for the successful execution of the biennial national festival.

"While financial certainty for Te Matatini is paramount, it also serves as a catalyst for the widespread enjoyment of Te Reo Māori and Māori culture throughout New Zealand. This will undoubtedly contribute to the ongoing revitalization of our language and customs," Minister Potaka asserts.

Highlighting the economic benefits of Te Matatini, Minister Potaka underscores the significant impact of the event, citing the substantial attendance and economic contribution witnessed during the 2023 Te Matatini event in Auckland. "The economic benefits are evident, with the festival contributing at least $22 million to Auckland's economy, alongside the immeasurable sense of unity it fosters within our communities," he adds.

Minister Potaka concludes by reaffirming the government's unwavering commitment to supporting initiatives like Te Matatini, urging all to seize the opportunity to experience the richness of kapa haka and participate in Te Matatini.