China Pushes EU to End 'Unreasonable' EV Tariff Probe

China has urged the European Union Commission to cease its investigation into Chinese electric vehicle tariffs, labeling the probe as 'unreasonable' and not aligned with international standards. The EU launched this investigation in October to determine if Chinese EVs are unfairly subsidized. A decision has been deferred until after the European Parliament elections on June 9.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-05-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 12:59 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China urged the European Union Commision to end its probe on Chinese electric vehicle tariffs, calling it "unreasonable" and not in line with international rules, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The Commission, which oversees trade policy in the 27-nation European Union, launched an investigation in October into whether battery electric vehicles manufactured in China were receiving distortive subsidies and warranted extra tariffs.

But the Commission will postpone its decision on tariffs until after the European Parliament election on June 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

