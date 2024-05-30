China Pushes EU to End 'Unreasonable' EV Tariff Probe
China has urged the European Union Commission to cease its investigation into Chinese electric vehicle tariffs, labeling the probe as 'unreasonable' and not aligned with international standards. The EU launched this investigation in October to determine if Chinese EVs are unfairly subsidized. A decision has been deferred until after the European Parliament elections on June 9.
The Commission, which oversees trade policy in the 27-nation European Union, launched an investigation in October into whether battery electric vehicles manufactured in China were receiving distortive subsidies and warranted extra tariffs.
But the Commission will postpone its decision on tariffs until after the European Parliament election on June 9.
