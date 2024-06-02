Election Commission Orders Repolling in Barasat and Mathurapur
The Election Commission has mandated repolling at one booth each in Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies after receiving reports from various officials. The repolling will take place on Monday, June 1, from 7 am to 6 pm. The BJP has also requested repoll at several other booths in Diamond Harbour.
The repolling, prompted by reports from returning officers, district election officers, and observers, will occur from 7 am to 6 pm on Monday.
Additionally, the BJP has formally requested repolling at several booths in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, following the June 1 polls.
