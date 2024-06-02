Election Commission Orders Repolling in Barasat and Mathurapur

The Election Commission has announced repolling at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies.

The repolling, prompted by reports from returning officers, district election officers, and observers, will occur from 7 am to 6 pm on Monday.

Additionally, the BJP has formally requested repolling at several booths in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, following the June 1 polls.

