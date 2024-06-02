Left Menu

Bangladeshi MP Murder Mystery: Grisly Details and International Manhunt

Police teams from Bangladesh and Nepal are collaborating on the investigation into the grisly murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar. Anar's mutilated body was discovered in Kolkata, and investigations have led to two suspects fleeing to Nepal and the USA. The hunt is currently ongoing.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 22:45 IST
In a dramatic international investigation, police teams from Bangladesh and Nepal are working together to solve the gruesome murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar. Anar's body, discovered in a Kolkata flat, had been dismembered into 80 pieces before being disposed of in various locations, including a canal near New Town.

One of the main suspects, who police claim is a butcher, allegedly committed the murder with assistance from two accomplices. The primary suspect, Akhtaruzzaman, who is now a US citizen, is believed to have orchestrated the crime.

Authorities have confirmed that two of his associates fled to Nepal following the incident. Nepalese police have assured full cooperation in the manhunt. The investigation continues as officers await the arrival of Anar's daughter for a DNA confirmation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

