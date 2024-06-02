Bangladeshi MP Murder Mystery: Grisly Details and International Manhunt

In a dramatic international investigation, police teams from Bangladesh and Nepal are working together to solve the gruesome murder of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar. Anar's body, discovered in a Kolkata flat, had been dismembered into 80 pieces before being disposed of in various locations, including a canal near New Town.

One of the main suspects, who police claim is a butcher, allegedly committed the murder with assistance from two accomplices. The primary suspect, Akhtaruzzaman, who is now a US citizen, is believed to have orchestrated the crime.

Authorities have confirmed that two of his associates fled to Nepal following the incident. Nepalese police have assured full cooperation in the manhunt. The investigation continues as officers await the arrival of Anar's daughter for a DNA confirmation.

