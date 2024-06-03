Secret Agents Uncovered: MI6's Alleged Chinese Espionage Scandal
China has accused the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) of recruiting two staff members from unnamed Chinese central state organs as spies. This bold allegation by China’s State Security Ministry is currently under further investigation.
China has alleged that the British Secret Intelligence Service MI6 turned two staff members of unnamed Chinese central state organs into spies for the British government, its State Security Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The ministry said the case is under further investigation.
