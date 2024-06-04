Left Menu

Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Detained at San Francisco Israeli Consulate

Police detained pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied a San Francisco building housing the Israeli Consulate. The protesters, calling for an end to the Israel-Hamas war, were removed after several hours. They posted signs and chanted, condemning Israel's actions in Gaza. The exact number of detainees remains unspecified.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 04-06-2024 01:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 01:31 IST
On Monday, police detained a group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied the lobby of a San Francisco building that houses the Israeli Consulate.

An Associated Press journalist observed police zip-tying the hands of at least a dozen individuals before placing them in a police van. The precise number of detainees remains unclear.

The group had entered the building and occupied it for several hours, posting signs and calling for an end to the Israel-Hamas war. Police issued several warnings before taking action, although the exact number of detainees was not specified in their statement.

Marco Sermoneta, Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest, confirmed that the demonstrators arrived around 9 a.m. but did not enter the consulate's offices. Sermoneta mentioned that appointment schedules might be affected.

San Francisco police stood guard outside, restricting public access to the building. Several police vehicles and officers were stationed nearby, prepared for any escalation.

Social media showed demonstrators chanting "Free, free Palestine!" as they sat in a circle. Israel faces mounting criticism internationally for its actions in Gaza, with accusations of genocide, which Israel denies.

