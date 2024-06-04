Left Menu

Houthi Militia Reveals New 'Palestine' Ballistic Missile in Attack on Israel

Yemen's Houthi militia claims to have successfully targeted a military site in Israel's port city of Eilat with a new ballistic missile named 'Palestine.' The Iranian-backed group, which controls densely populated regions of Yemen, declared their support for Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza. Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson, revealed this in a televised address.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2024 01:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 01:39 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

(Adds context and quote from the statement) CAIRO, June 3 (Reuters) -

The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is aligned with Iran, has attacked ships off its coast for months, saying it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.

The group targeted the military site "with a ballistic missile 'Palestine' that is being revealed today for the first time, and the operation has successfully achieved its objective," Saree said in a televised address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

