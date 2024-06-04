Left Menu

Dramatic Attempted Self-Immolation Thwarted Outside BJP Headquarters

A man was apprehended while attempting to set himself on fire outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi. He had poured kerosene on himself but was detained by the police before he could ignite. The man is now being interrogated by the authorities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:58 IST
man
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic scene unfolded outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday evening when a man attempted to immolate himself, officials reported. The individual, yet to be identified, had doused himself in kerosene, according to a Delhi Police officer.

Swift action by police personnel deployed outside the party office prevented the man from setting himself ablaze. He was apprehended and detained by the officers on duty.

The man has been taken into custody and is undergoing interrogation as authorities try to determine the motive behind his drastic action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

