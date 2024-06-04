Dramatic Attempted Self-Immolation Thwarted Outside BJP Headquarters

A dramatic scene unfolded outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday evening when a man attempted to immolate himself, officials reported. The individual, yet to be identified, had doused himself in kerosene, according to a Delhi Police officer.

Swift action by police personnel deployed outside the party office prevented the man from setting himself ablaze. He was apprehended and detained by the officers on duty.

The man has been taken into custody and is undergoing interrogation as authorities try to determine the motive behind his drastic action.

