PM of Nepal Marks Completion of Key Phase in Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project

Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, initiated the final blast to mark the completion of the heading excavation for the 11.8 km Head Race Tunnel of the 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project in the Sankhuwasabha District. The project is being executed by SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company Pvt. Ltd. (SAPDC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN. This collaboration between SJVN and the Government of Nepal aims to enhance regional energy security and foster economic development through sustainable hydropower generation in the Arun River Basin.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Nepal’s Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Shri Shakti Bahadur Basnet; Province 1 Health Minister, Shri Rajender Karki; India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Shri Naveen Srivastava; SJVN's Chairperson & Managing Director, Shri Sushil Sharma; CEO of the Investment Board of Nepal, Shri Sushil Bhatta; CEO of SAPDC, Shri Arun Dhiman; and Executive Director of SJVN, Shri Rakesh Sehgal, along with other government officials and local authorities.

In his address, Prime Minister Prachanda highlighted that this breakthrough brings Nepal closer to its goal of providing clean, renewable energy and contributing to sustainable regional development. He expressed his appreciation for the ongoing efforts and reaffirmed the government's commitment to facilitating the timely completion of the Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project.

India’s Ambassador to Nepal, Shri Naveen Srivastava, recalled the agreement made last year between Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Prachanda on a long-term power trade agreement for importing electricity from Nepal. He stated that the completion of the export-oriented 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project will be a significant milestone for this initiative.

SJVN’s CMD, Shri Sushil Sharma, informed the Prime Minister of Nepal that the successful breakthrough of the Head Race Tunnel is a major milestone in the construction of the Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project. He noted that more than 74% of the project work has been completed, and efforts are ongoing to complete the remaining tasks. The Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project is expected to start generating electricity by next year, with the potential to produce 3,924 million units of electricity annually.

CMD Sharma expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from the Government of Nepal, local authorities, and the community. He emphasized that the project symbolizes the strong partnership between India and Nepal in the energy sector and their collective efforts to achieve energy security and environmental sustainability.

During his visit to Nepal, CMD Sharma also met with the Chief Secretary of Nepal, Dr. Baikuntha Aryal, and the Home Secretary of Nepal, Shri Eaknarayan Aryal, to discuss various issues related to the development of hydroelectric projects in the Arun Valley.

Currently, SJVN is executing three hydroelectric projects totaling 2,200 MW in the Arun River basin in Nepal.