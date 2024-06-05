Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: Boy Found Dead Near Dumping Yard with Dog Bite Injuries

A six-year-old boy was discovered dead near a dumping yard with injuries possibly from dog bites. Authorities are uncertain of the exact cause of death, which will be determined following a post-mortem examination. The boy lived nearby and was last seen playing with dogs the previous evening.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-06-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 16:41 IST
A tragic incident unfolded near a local dumping yard where a six-year-old boy was found dead, displaying injuries consistent with dog bites, police reported on Wednesday.

However, a civic official indicated that the precise cause of death remains undetermined, necessitating a post-mortem examination for confirmation. The official noted that the deceased child's body was swollen, raising speculation that he may have fallen into a nearby water body.

The boy, who resided adjacent to the dumping yard with his father and grandmother, frequently played with the dogs in the area. He was last seen on Tuesday evening before locals discovered his body the next morning and alerted police, who observed bite marks on his back. The boy's grandmother believes dog bites led to his death, and authorities have registered a case to delve deeper into the matter.

