More Police Units Deployed to KZN for Election Stability and Flood Relief

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has deployed additional Public Order Policing (POP) members to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to support the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) safety and security plan for the 2024 National and Provincial Elections (NPE).

Deployment Phases

This marks the third deployment of additional police officers to KZN, covering the pre-, during, and post-elections phases to ensure stability across the province. Thanks to a well-planned, coordinated, and executed Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (PROVJOINTS) operational plan, KZN has remained relatively stable so far.

First Deployment: Over 200 POP members were deployed early in May.

Second Deployment: More than 300 members were deployed during the elections period.

Third Deployment: An additional 300+ POP members have now been deployed to bolster policing operations in the post-election phase.

Objectives of the Deployment

The latest deployment aims to strengthen law enforcement presence and maintain stability as the NATJOINTS NPE operational plan enters its third phase. This phase involves monitoring activities related to the election results' outcomes, ensuring that law enforcement agencies are ready to respond to any emerging incidents.

Statements from Authorities

During a send-off parade for the more than 300 members, General Masemola highlighted the importance of continuous deployments as part of the South African Police Service (SAPS) operational strategy to maintain stability nationwide.

“We have delivered the 2024 NPE elections in a stable environment. Voters were able to exercise their democratic right without fear or favour, and we will continue to respond accordingly to prevent and combat criminality,” said Masemola. He expressed gratitude to voters and communities for their orderly conduct thus far and issued a stern warning to those who might disrupt the peace.

Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, co-chair of NATJOINTS, also praised the SAPS members for their crucial role in ensuring a safe, secure, and peaceful election environment.

Flood Relief Efforts

In addition to maintaining post-election stability, the deployed members will also be assigned to the Tongaat area to assist in ensuring the safety and security of those affected by recent floods. This dual-purpose deployment underscores the commitment of the SAPS to protect and serve communities in times of both political and environmental challenges.

The KwaZulu-Natal government and law enforcement agencies continue to work together to uphold peace and security, demonstrating a robust approach to addressing both electoral and disaster-related issues in the province.