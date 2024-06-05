Ukraine-China Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties and Hope for Peace

Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong steps to intensify cooperation during a visit to Beijing, the Ukrainian ministry said on Wednesday.

Sybiha also expressed hope for China's participation in a Ukraine-led peace summit later in June saying it could be "a good opportunity to make a practical contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace", the ministry added.

