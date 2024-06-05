Left Menu

Ukraine-China Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties and Hope for Peace

Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in Beijing to enhance bilateral cooperation. Sybiha also invited China to a Ukraine-led peace summit in June, emphasizing it as a crucial step towards achieving a just and lasting peace.

Updated: 05-06-2024 18:02 IST
Ukraine-China Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties and Hope for Peace

Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha discussed with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong steps to intensify cooperation during a visit to Beijing, the Ukrainian ministry said on Wednesday.

Sybiha also expressed hope for China's participation in a Ukraine-led peace summit later in June saying it could be "a good opportunity to make a practical contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace", the ministry added.

