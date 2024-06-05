Left Menu

President Murmu Dissolves 17th Lok Sabha Following PM Modi's Advice

President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet. The dissolution was confirmed by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Narendra Modi also tendered his resignation, but he has been asked to continue until a new government is formed. The NDA led by BJP won a majority, but BJP fell short of the magic number.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, acting on the advice of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet, has dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha, according to a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a meeting held Wednesday, the Cabinet advised the President to dissolve the current Lok Sabha with immediate effect. The President accepted the advice and signed the order on June 5, 2024, in accordance with Sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution.

In the same day, Prime Minister Modi tendered his resignation, which was accepted by President Murmu. She has asked him to continue in his position until the new government assumes office after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), although comfortably above the majority mark in Lok Sabha, has seen the BJP falling short of the magic number for the first time since 2014.

