High-Profile Trial: Hunter Biden's Gun Purchase and Addiction Under Scrutiny
Federal prosecutors in Hunter Biden's gun trial presented evidence of his drug problem to show that he lied on a form to buy a firearm. The trial features testimony from family and friends, including his ex-wife and the first lady, and highlights the personal and political ramifications as the 2024 presidential election approaches.
Federal prosecutors in Hunter Biden's gun trial have presented extensive evidence about his drug addiction, aiming to demonstrate, through his own words and writings, that he was still struggling with substance abuse when he allegedly lied on a federal form to purchase a firearm.
First Lady Jill Biden appeared in court for the third day in support of her son, prior to her trip to France where she will meet President Joe Biden. The trial, which gets increasingly personal and detailed, features testimonies from Hunter Biden's ex-wife and several family members.
The case, looming over the 2024 presidential election, delves into Hunter Biden's past and has potential implications for President Joe Biden. Hunter Biden faces three felony charges related to the 2018 gun purchase and accusations of lying about his drug use on the federal background check form.
