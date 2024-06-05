Zelenskiy Visits Qatar for Vital Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday arrived in Qatar for talks with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Zelenskiy said on X that he planned to discuss Qatar's participation in a process of returning Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, as well as bilateral economic and security issues.

