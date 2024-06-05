Border Management Authority Warns Travellers Attempting Illegal Entry into SA

Left Menu

05-06-2024
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Dr Michael Masiapato, Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), issued a stern warning to travellers violating the Immigration Act of South Africa following the interception and deportation of 25 individuals during a routine operation at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA).

The BMA Immigration officials intercepted and deported 25 travellers attempting to enter South Africa illegally, including 13 Bangladeshis and three Pakistanis found with fake visitors’ visas, and others who failed to meet entry requirements from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ghana, and Nigeria.

These actions were conducted in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations, which stipulate that individuals entering a state illegally must be returned to their country of origin at the expense of the airlines that brought them.

ORTIA, Africa's largest and busiest airport, has been a target for illegal entry attempts. In a recent operation in collaboration with the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), five Bangladeshis and five Ethiopians were intercepted.

Dr Masiapato commended the efforts of BMA officials at ORTIA, emphasizing the need for advanced detection systems at major airports. He reiterated the BMA's commitment to safeguarding borders and upholding immigration laws.

Jabulani Khambule, ACSA Regional General Manager, praised the BMA for its successful interceptions, highlighting the importance of multi-agency security measures in airports.

As the third law enforcement authority responsible for immigration, port health, biosecurity, access control, and law enforcement, the BMA maintains a zero-tolerance approach to illegal activities at ports of entry.

To bolster operations, an additional 400 Junior Border Guards have been deployed, signaling the BMA's commitment to enforcing border security.

Travellers are warned against attempting illegal entry into South Africa, as they will be apprehended by BMA officials.  3.5

