Scandal Unveiled: Family and Doctors Accused in Swapped Blood Sample Case

A forensic laboratory report has revealed a startling twist in the Porsche crash case, where blood samples from the mother were swapped with her 17-year-old son, who was involved in the fatal accident. This has led the police to extend the custody of the parents until June 10.

In court, the prosecution presented evidence from the Forensic Science Laboratory confirming that Shivani Agarwal's blood was used in place of her son's. This tampering has brought two doctors and a hospital employee from Sassoon General Hospital into the spotlight for allegedly helping falsify evidence regarding the teenager's alcohol consumption.

The crash, which took place in Kalyani Nagar, caused the deaths of two IT professionals. The minor, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, was initially granted bail but is now in an observation home until June 5 following public outcry. Investigations continue as the authorities seek justice in this complex case involving multiple conspirators.

