Left Menu

President Ruto Highlights Underfunding of Africa’s Renewable Energy Development

President Ruto also addressed the recent climate-related disasters, including floods in Kenya, attributing them to climate change and calling for collective efforts to mitigate its impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:48 IST
President Ruto Highlights Underfunding of Africa’s Renewable Energy Development
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President William Ruto has expressed concern over the inadequate funding of Africa’s renewable energy sector, despite global advancements in the field. Speaking at the High-Level Business Segment on Climate Change Response and Transition to Carbon-Free Energy in Seoul, South Korea, President Ruto emphasized that Africa's potential remains largely untapped.

While 2023 saw a significant global increase in renewable energy capacity with the addition of about 500 gigawatts and new investments worth $600 billion, Africa only contributed 3 gigawatts to this increase. President Ruto highlighted the disparity, noting that Africa, which has the highest untapped potential for renewable energy, currently accounts for a mere 1.6% of the world's total renewable energy capacity.

He stressed that Africa presents immense opportunities for investors from the Global North in the clean energy sector, offering mutually beneficial outcomes. "African leaders endorsed the Nairobi Declaration, setting a target to increase the continent’s green power generation from 56GW in 2022 to at least 300GW by 2030," he said.

President Ruto also addressed the recent climate-related disasters, including floods in Kenya, attributing them to climate change and calling for collective efforts to mitigate its impacts. He highlighted Kenya’s achievements in renewable energy, stating that 93% of the country’s power grid is green. He called on Korea and its investors to support Kenya's ambitious plan to expand its current grid from 3GW to 100GW by 2040, leveraging the country’s abundant renewable energy resources.

Further, President Ruto discussed the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative launched at COP28, aimed at fostering clean energy manufacturing on the continent. He underscored the potential economic benefits of the global energy transition for Africa, emphasizing the need to mobilize $1 trillion from public and private finance by 2030.

“Africa’s vast renewable energy resources place the continent in a strategic position to capitalize on the global shift towards clean energy,” he concluded, urging international collaboration and investment to unlock Africa's renewable energy potential.  

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024