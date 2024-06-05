Teen's Porsche Crash: Forensic Report Reveals Blood Sample Swap by Mother

A forensic laboratory report has confirmed that a mother swapped her blood samples with her 17-year-old son's following a fatal Porsche crash, police informed the court on Wednesday.

The Juvenile Justice Board has extended the teenager's observation home remand until June 12, while his parents' police custody has been extended until June 10.

Shivani Agarwal, the teen's mother, was arrested for the alleged blood sample swap. Her blood sample, sent for DNA testing, confirmed the switch happened after the accident on May 19.

According to assistant commissioner of police Sunil Tambe, both parents were involved in a conspiracy to destroy evidence. Defence lawyer Prashant Patil opposed further police custody, arguing that the father had already been detained since May 21.

Two doctors and a hospital employee were also arrested for tampering with the minor's blood samples. The fatal crash occurred in Kalyani Nagar, resulting in the deaths of two IT professionals.

The parents and medical staff were presented before District and Sessions Judge V R Kachare, who extended their custody. The Juvenile Justice Board also extended the teenager's remand due to concerns about his mental health and the potential for evidence tampering by relatives.

The police are also collecting evidence to prosecute the teenager as an adult, including psychological and de-addiction counseling reports. Initial bail was granted with a directive for the teen to write a road safety essay, but a public outcry led to a re-evaluation and his placement in the observation home.

Meanwhile, Pune police met with the families of the victims, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, in Madhya Pradesh to extend condolences and inform them of the ongoing legal actions.

