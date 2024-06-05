Left Menu

District Administration Rescues Five Minors from Child Labour in Udhampur

Five minors were rescued from child labour by the district administration in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, led by Assistant Labour Commissioner Sapna and District Social Welfare Officer Kanika Gupta, aimed to rehabilitate street and working children by providing them temporary shelter at a child care institute.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 22:45 IST
District Administration Rescues Five Minors from Child Labour in Udhampur
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the district administration of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir has rescued five minors from child labour. According to officials, the drive, launched on Wednesday, aimed to rescue and rehabilitate children on the streets and those engaged in child labour.

The rescue mission was spearheaded by Assistant Labour Commissioner Sapna and District Social Welfare Officer Kanika Gupta, who successfully freed boys from four locations, including shops and restaurants. The rescued children have been produced before the Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation.

The minors have been provided temporary shelter at a child care institute for boys in Udhampur. The administration is committed to creating a safer environment for children under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024