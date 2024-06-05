District Administration Rescues Five Minors from Child Labour in Udhampur

In a significant operation, the district administration of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir has rescued five minors from child labour. According to officials, the drive, launched on Wednesday, aimed to rescue and rehabilitate children on the streets and those engaged in child labour.

The rescue mission was spearheaded by Assistant Labour Commissioner Sapna and District Social Welfare Officer Kanika Gupta, who successfully freed boys from four locations, including shops and restaurants. The rescued children have been produced before the Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation.

The minors have been provided temporary shelter at a child care institute for boys in Udhampur. The administration is committed to creating a safer environment for children under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

