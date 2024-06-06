Left Menu

Texas Man Faces Federal Hate Crime Charges for Threatening Sikh Nonprofit

Indian-American Bhushan Athale, 48, from Texas, faces federal hate crime charges for issuing interstate threats against employees of a Sikh nonprofit. Athale allegedly made threatening voicemails targeting Sikh and Muslim individuals, expressing extreme hatred and violent imagery. He could face up to 15 years in prison and fines up to USD 500,000.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2024 02:15 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 02:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In Texas, Indian-American Bhushan Athale, 48, has been charged with a federal hate crime for threatening employees of a Sikh nonprofit organization, according to the Department of Justice. The charges stem from multiple threatening voicemails left by Athale containing violent imagery and religious hatred.

The first threats, recorded on September 17, 2022, included extreme hatred and violent imagery aimed at Sikh individuals, threatening to harm them with a razor. Athale continued his threatening behavior in March, targeting both Sikhs and Muslims.

Athale, who has a reported history of making religious-based threats, faces up to 15 years in prison and fines up to USD 500,000 if convicted. The Department of Justice emphasized the severity of his actions, highlighting the ongoing investigation.

