Lula and Maduro: Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva discussed the possibility of starting up talks on a bilateral cooperation and investment facilitation agreement with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a phone call on Wednesday.
Brazil's government said in a statement that Lula and Maduro also discussed the renegotiation of their bilateral debt.
