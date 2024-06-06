Left Menu

Tragic Ambush: Islamist Militants Kill Seven Soldiers in Benin's Pendjari National Park

Seven soldiers were killed by suspected Islamist militants in an ambush at Pendjari National Park in northern Benin. The attack, involving cross-border insurgents linked to al Qaeda and ISIS, highlights the region's vulnerability. The Benin army has not yet officially commented on the incident.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 02:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 02:22 IST
Tragic Ambush: Islamist Militants Kill Seven Soldiers in Benin's Pendjari National Park
AI Generated Representative Image

Seven soldiers were killed by attackers suspected of being Islamist militants in northern Benin's Pendjari National Park, two security sources and two diplomatic sources said on Wednesday. The Beninois soldiers were killed in an ambush, said the sources, two of whom said it took place near the town of Tanguieta.

Benin's northern neighbours are insurgency-plagued Burkina Faso and Niger, making it vulnerable to cross-border attacks by groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. In April, unidentified gunmen attacked a border crossing with Niger, killing three people and wounding one, a local mayor said.

Benin's army has not officially communicated on Tuesday's incident and its spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024