Senate Republicans Block Contraception Legislation Amid Election-Year Politics

Senate Republicans have blocked a bill aimed at protecting women's access to contraception, calling it a political stunt. The move is part of ongoing efforts by Senate Democrats to highlight reproductive rights ahead of elections. The bill fell short of the 60 votes needed to advance.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2024 04:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 04:24 IST
In a politically charged vote, Senate Republicans have thwarted a bill designed to safeguard women's access to contraception, labeling the effort a mere political ploy by Democrats. The bill received a 51-39 majority but was shy of the 60 votes required. This comes as the Senate drops hopes of significant bipartisan legislation before the upcoming elections.

Democrats, led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, are putting reproductive rights at the forefront, hoping to leverage the issue in their favor come November. Similar efforts, such as ensuring nationwide access to in vitro fertilization, are also expected to face roadblocks.

"Contraception is essential health care," stated Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono, reflecting a growing concern among Democrats about the erosion of reproductive rights following recent Supreme Court decisions.

