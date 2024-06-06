Tragic Shooting at Tienda Los Hermanos Sparks Outcry and Demand for Action

An alarming surge in violence claimed three lives at a small grocery store in Montgomery on Tuesday night. The unfortunate incident at Tienda Los Hermanos followed a series of robberies aimed at Latino-owned businesses in Alabama's capital. This shooting unfolded just hours after Mayor Steven Reed appealed to the city council for backing a $6 million community intervention program addressing rising crime. "People working their jobs in their community, trying to make it day-to-day, week-to-week should not be preyed upon. And that's what we had last night," Reed stated solemnly during a Wednesday news briefing. He vowed that the city would employ every available resource to track down the criminals targeting the Latino and Hispanic business community.

Police Maj. Saba Coleman disclosed that officers responded to gunfire calls shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Two victims were declared dead at the scene, and a third succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Acting Police Chief John Hall identified the victims as George Elijah Jr., 50, Daniel Lopez, 20, and Romero Lopez, 43. Reed mentioned that two victims were related family members, with the third being a customer visiting the store.

Vigilante efforts intensified as makeshift memorials sprang up outside the beleaguered store. Maribel Lopez, associated with the smashed business, mourned her slain brother and nephew, recounting at least six previous burglaries. "We need to speak up," Lopez urged, calling for communal solidarity and governmental awareness to tackle the pressing issue. City Councilman Oronde Mitchell pointed out that the crimes disproportionately affect Hispanic businesses likely dealing in cash transactions, pressing the need for improved trust and measures to combat crime. Hall assured that enhancing response times is an ongoing priority as investigations continue into potential connections between this tragedy and other local crimes.

