Notorious Bihar Gangster Nilesh Rai Shot Dead in Encounter

A notorious gangster from Bihar, Nilesh Rai, was shot dead in an encounter by a joint team of UP and Bihar Special Task Forces in Muzaffarnagar. Rai, who had 16 criminal cases against him, was injured and later died in the hospital. Further legal proceedings are underway.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-06-2024 08:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 08:38 IST
A notorious gangster from Bihar, Nilesh Rai, carrying a reward of Rs 2.25 lakh was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district following a high-stakes encounter, police announced.

The coordinated operation took place on Wednesday night, executed by a joint team of the Special Task Forces from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Ratanpuri, Muzaffarnagar, confirmed Additional Director General of Police (UP STF and Law and Order) Amitabh Yash.

With 16 criminal cases, including murder, loot, and extortion pending against him, Rai had long evaded the authorities. He succumbed to injuries sustained during the encounter, despite being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Legal proceedings are ongoing, the police added.

