Landmark Promotion: CRPF Elevates 2,600 Cooks and Water Carriers for First Time in 85 Years

In a landmark decision, 2,600 cooks and water carriers in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been promoted for the first time in the 85-year history of the organization, marking a pivotal moment in the lives of these personnel.

The CRPF, with an authorized strength of 12,250 personnel in these specialized roles, has long relied on cooks and water carriers to maintain its extensive network of kitchens and canteens, crucial for the effective functioning of the force. According to a senior officer, the promotions were announced on Wednesday, with 1,700 cooks and 900 water carrier personnel elevated from their constable designation to head constable.

This move is unprecedented in the history of the CRPF, which was raised in 1939 during the British era. Previously, these personnel were often stuck at the lowest rank, unable to advance despite decades of service. The changes follow a proposal by the CRPF, later approved by the Union home ministry, aimed at ensuring these essential staff receive recognition and advancement opportunities.

