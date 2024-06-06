Left Menu

Supertech Chairman R K Arora Granted Bail in Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court granted bail to Supertech chairman R K Arora in a money laundering case. Judge Devender Kumar Jangala cited no risk of Arora evading trial or influencing investigation. Arora faced multiple FIRs and was previously arrested for allegedly cheating hundreds of home buyers of Rs 164 crore.

Updated: 06-06-2024 17:18 IST
In a significant development, a Delhi court has granted bail to Supertech chairman and promoter R K Arora in a high-profile money laundering case.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala noted that there was no substantial possibility of Arora evading trial or influencing the investigative process.

Arora, who was apprehended in June last year, faced multiple FIRs lodged by various law enforcement agencies including the Economic Offences Wing, Delhi Police, Haryana Police, and Uttar Pradesh Police. The charges include criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach related to allegedly defrauding at least 670 home buyers out of Rs 164 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate initiated an investigation based on these FIRs, probing the alleged diversion of funds by Supertech Ltd to its group companies for purchasing properties and land of much lesser value. The ED has accused the implicated individuals of acquiring properties and making wrongful gains through criminal activities tied to the alleged offences.

