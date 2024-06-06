Left Menu

SIU Considers Legal Options on Academic Fraud Case Against E Cape Premier

The SIU remains committed to pursuing the case and ensuring thorough investigation and accountability in the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:31 IST
SIU Considers Legal Options on Academic Fraud Case Against E Cape Premier
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is contemplating its legal avenues after the Eastern Cape High Court in Bhisho struck the academic fraud case against Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane off the roll.

This case revolves around allegations that Mabuyane entered the University of Fort Hare's Master's in Public Administration program without meeting the required qualifications. The case emerged from the SIU's broader investigation into the university's affairs.

Key Points:

Court Decision: The High Court struck out the SIU’s defence in the case brought by Premier Mabuyane. The merits of the case have not yet been examined.

Miscommunication Issue: The SIU attributed the court's decision to a miscommunication caused by a change in attorneys, which led to the court not being informed in time. The SIU plans to investigate this miscommunication.

Public Assurance: The SIU has assured the public that it will explore all legal options, including amending the Proclamation to address the issue.

Ongoing Investigation: The SIU emphasized that its investigation into the University of Fort Hare's affairs continues, promising to communicate outcomes at an appropriate time.

The SIU remains committed to pursuing the case and ensuring thorough investigation and accountability in the matter.

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024