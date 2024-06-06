SIU Considers Legal Options on Academic Fraud Case Against E Cape Premier

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is contemplating its legal avenues after the Eastern Cape High Court in Bhisho struck the academic fraud case against Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane off the roll.

This case revolves around allegations that Mabuyane entered the University of Fort Hare's Master's in Public Administration program without meeting the required qualifications. The case emerged from the SIU's broader investigation into the university's affairs.

Key Points:

Court Decision: The High Court struck out the SIU’s defence in the case brought by Premier Mabuyane. The merits of the case have not yet been examined.

Miscommunication Issue: The SIU attributed the court's decision to a miscommunication caused by a change in attorneys, which led to the court not being informed in time. The SIU plans to investigate this miscommunication.

Public Assurance: The SIU has assured the public that it will explore all legal options, including amending the Proclamation to address the issue.

Ongoing Investigation: The SIU emphasized that its investigation into the University of Fort Hare's affairs continues, promising to communicate outcomes at an appropriate time.

The SIU remains committed to pursuing the case and ensuring thorough investigation and accountability in the matter.