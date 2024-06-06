Left Menu

Delhi Govt Cracks Down on Fire Safety Violations in Liquor Establishments

The Delhi government has mandated fire safety measures for liquor-serving establishments due to rising fire incidents. Following a tragic fire in a private hospital, even smaller eateries must comply. Violations could lead to license suspension or cancellation. Hotels, resto-bars, and bonded warehouses must ensure adequate fire safety measures, regular maintenance, and fire insurance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has issued strict directives to hotels, resto-bars, clubs, and bonded warehouses involved in liquor sales to implement proper fire safety measures. This move follows numerous fire incidents across the city, officials stated on Thursday.

The directive comes in the wake of a tragic fire in an East Delhi private hospital last month that resulted in the deaths of seven newborns. The excise department has mandated that even smaller eateries under 90 square meters take adequate safety precautions to prevent mishaps, warning that failure to comply could result in the suspension or cancellation of licenses.

According to a circular, the fire department currently grants no-objection certificates (NOC) only to restaurants and eateries of 90 square meters or more. However, the excise department is now requiring an affidavit on fire safety compliance from smaller establishments. Highlighting Rule 51(10)(h) of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, which mandates an NOC for retail liquor licenses, the circular emphasized the need for enhanced fire safety amid severe heatwaves that have led to several fires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

