U.S. Sanctions Ecuadorean Crime Gang Los Lobos
The United States imposed sanctions on Ecuadorean crime gang Los Lobos and its leader, according to the Treasury Department. Los Lobos is the largest drug trafficking organization in Ecuador and has significantly contributed to the country's increasing violence.
Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:07 IST
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Ecuadorean crime gang Los Lobos and its leader, the Treasury Department said in a statement.
Los Lobos has emerged as Ecuador's largest drug trafficking organization and contributes significantly to the violence gripping the country, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement