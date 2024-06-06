Resignations of British Judges Deepen Concerns Over Hong Kong's Rule of Law

Two British judges have stepped down from Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal, exacerbating fears over the city's legal autonomy under a national security law imposed by Beijing.

The judiciary announced on Thursday that Jonathan Sumption and Lawrence Collins, both non-permanent overseas judges, tendered their resignations. The judiciary did not elaborate on their decisions.

According to Lawrence Collins, he resigned due to the political situation in Hong Kong, although he maintained confidence in the court's members. Sumption will issue a statement next week. Their resignations mirror previous exits by overseas judges, raising doubts about Hong Kong's judicial independence, especially post the 2020 national security law.

