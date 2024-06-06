Left Menu

Resignations of British Judges Deepen Concerns Over Hong Kong's Rule of Law

Two British judges have resigned from Hong Kong's top court, sparking further concerns about the city's rule of law under a Beijing-imposed national security law. The resignations signal diminishing confidence in Hong Kong’s judicial independence. The city's government insists the law maintains stability, though critics highlight its impact on freedoms.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:09 IST
Resignations of British Judges Deepen Concerns Over Hong Kong's Rule of Law
AI Generated Representative Image

Two British judges have stepped down from Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal, exacerbating fears over the city's legal autonomy under a national security law imposed by Beijing.

The judiciary announced on Thursday that Jonathan Sumption and Lawrence Collins, both non-permanent overseas judges, tendered their resignations. The judiciary did not elaborate on their decisions.

According to Lawrence Collins, he resigned due to the political situation in Hong Kong, although he maintained confidence in the court's members. Sumption will issue a statement next week. Their resignations mirror previous exits by overseas judges, raising doubts about Hong Kong's judicial independence, especially post the 2020 national security law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024