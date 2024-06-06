DRI's Gold Seizure Operation: Over Rs 6 Crore Worth Gold Confiscated
The Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over nine kg of gold worth Rs 6.29 crore. The seizures were made on Tuesday morning from two flights at Bangalore International Airport. Passengers who concealed the gold were identified and arrested. Further investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
The Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully seized more than nine kilograms of gold valued at Rs 6.29 crore, an official disclosed on Thursday.
The operation commenced on Tuesday morning, following specific intelligence about gold being smuggled inside an aircraft by a syndicate. Acting on the tip-off, DRI officials in Bengaluru searched a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok that landed at Bangalore International Airport. This led to the recovery of 6.834 kg of gold hidden inside abandoned hand bags within the aircraft.
DRI officers identified and intercepted two passengers who allegedly concealed the gold, valued at Rs 4.77 crore. Hours later, an additional 2.18 kg of gold was seized from an Emirates flight arriving from Dubai. The gold in this case was found hidden in the front lavatory and was valued at Rs 1.52 crore. Both cases are under ongoing investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gold Smuggling Bust: Indian National Caught at Nepal Airport
Police claim gold smuggling angle could be reason for Bangladeshi MP's murder
Trio Nabbed at Delhi Airport in Rs 1.23 Crore Gold Smuggling Bust
Gold Smuggling Scandal at Kannur Airport: Crew Member Arrested
Gold Smuggling Foiled at Indore Airport