Left Menu

DRI's Gold Seizure Operation: Over Rs 6 Crore Worth Gold Confiscated

The Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over nine kg of gold worth Rs 6.29 crore. The seizures were made on Tuesday morning from two flights at Bangalore International Airport. Passengers who concealed the gold were identified and arrested. Further investigation is ongoing.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:32 IST
DRI's Gold Seizure Operation: Over Rs 6 Crore Worth Gold Confiscated
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully seized more than nine kilograms of gold valued at Rs 6.29 crore, an official disclosed on Thursday.

The operation commenced on Tuesday morning, following specific intelligence about gold being smuggled inside an aircraft by a syndicate. Acting on the tip-off, DRI officials in Bengaluru searched a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok that landed at Bangalore International Airport. This led to the recovery of 6.834 kg of gold hidden inside abandoned hand bags within the aircraft.

DRI officers identified and intercepted two passengers who allegedly concealed the gold, valued at Rs 4.77 crore. Hours later, an additional 2.18 kg of gold was seized from an Emirates flight arriving from Dubai. The gold in this case was found hidden in the front lavatory and was valued at Rs 1.52 crore. Both cases are under ongoing investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024