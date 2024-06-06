DRI's Gold Seizure Operation: Over Rs 6 Crore Worth Gold Confiscated

The Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully seized more than nine kilograms of gold valued at Rs 6.29 crore, an official disclosed on Thursday.

The operation commenced on Tuesday morning, following specific intelligence about gold being smuggled inside an aircraft by a syndicate. Acting on the tip-off, DRI officials in Bengaluru searched a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok that landed at Bangalore International Airport. This led to the recovery of 6.834 kg of gold hidden inside abandoned hand bags within the aircraft.

DRI officers identified and intercepted two passengers who allegedly concealed the gold, valued at Rs 4.77 crore. Hours later, an additional 2.18 kg of gold was seized from an Emirates flight arriving from Dubai. The gold in this case was found hidden in the front lavatory and was valued at Rs 1.52 crore. Both cases are under ongoing investigation.

