U.N. Chief Condemns Israeli Strike on Gaza School

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned an Israeli air strike on a U.N. school in Gaza, where 6,000 displaced people were sheltering, according to spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. Guterres emphasized the inviolability of U.N. premises and urged all parties involved to protect civilians.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Thursday an Israeli air strike on a U.N. school in the Gaza Strip, where some 6,000 displaced people were sheltering, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"He underscores that U.N. premises are inviolable, including during armed conflict and must be protected by all parties at all times," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General calls on all parties to respect and protect civilians."

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

