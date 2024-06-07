U.N. Chief Condemns Israeli Strike on Gaza School

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Thursday an Israeli air strike on a U.N. school in the Gaza Strip, where some 6,000 displaced people were sheltering, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"He underscores that U.N. premises are inviolable, including during armed conflict and must be protected by all parties at all times," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General calls on all parties to respect and protect civilians."

