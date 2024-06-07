Swiss Advisor Charged in Russia Over Military Espionage
Laurent Vinatier, an adviser to the Swiss nonprofit Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, has been charged by Russian investigators for allegedly gathering information on Russia's military activities. The Russian Investigative Committee plans to apply for his custody. French President Emmanuel Macron has labeled the charges as part of Moscow's disinformation campaign.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-06-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 12:50 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian investigators said on Friday they had charged Laurent Vinatier, an adviser to the Swiss nonprofit Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, with gathering information on Russia's military activities.
Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said it intended to apply to a court to place Vinatier in custody.
Russia said on Thursday it had detained Vinatier, an incident French President Emmanuel Macron described as part of a campaign of disinformation by Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NASA and Boeing Set June 1 for Starliner's First Crewed Launch Amid Helium Leak Investigation
Navi Mumbai Man Arrested for Stealing and Deleting Crime Investigation Data
Fifth Arrest in Rs 263 Crore Tax Refund Fraud: A Deepening ED Investigation
Mumbai MP Questions Political Influence in Pune Porsche Crash Investigation
Czech Cup Final Marred by Fan Violence, Prompting Investigation