Swiss Advisor Charged in Russia Over Military Espionage

Russian investigators said on Friday they had charged Laurent Vinatier, an adviser to the Swiss nonprofit Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, with gathering information on Russia's military activities.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said it intended to apply to a court to place Vinatier in custody.

Russia said on Thursday it had detained Vinatier, an incident French President Emmanuel Macron described as part of a campaign of disinformation by Moscow.

