Tragic Drone Attack in Belgorod

A woman was killed in Russia's Belgorod region and her parents injured in a Ukrainian drone attack, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday via his official channel on the Telegram messaging app.

Gladkov said the Ukrainian drone had attacked a car the three were travelling in when it left a village.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on his assertion.

