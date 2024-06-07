Tragic Drone Attack in Belgorod
A woman was killed, and her parents were injured in Belgorod, Russia, after a Ukrainian drone attacked their car. Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov provided details via Telegram, claiming the incident occurred as the car left a village. Ukraine has not commented on the governor's assertion.
A woman was killed in Russia's Belgorod region and her parents injured in a Ukrainian drone attack, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday via his official channel on the Telegram messaging app.
Gladkov said the Ukrainian drone had attacked a car the three were travelling in when it left a village.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on his assertion.
