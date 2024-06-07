Left Menu

Tragic Drone Attack in Belgorod

A woman was killed, and her parents were injured in Belgorod, Russia, after a Ukrainian drone attacked their car. Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov provided details via Telegram, claiming the incident occurred as the car left a village. Ukraine has not commented on the governor's assertion.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:58 IST
Tragic Drone Attack in Belgorod
woman
  • Country:
  • Russia

A woman was killed in Russia's Belgorod region and her parents injured in a Ukrainian drone attack, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday via his official channel on the Telegram messaging app.

Gladkov said the Ukrainian drone had attacked a car the three were travelling in when it left a village.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on his assertion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024