Resignations of British Judges Spark Concerns Over Hong Kong's Rule of Law

Two British judges have resigned from Hong Kong's highest court, deepening concerns over the rule of law in the city under a national security law imposed by Beijing.

The judiciary confirmed Thursday that Jonathan Sumption and Lawrence Collins, who served as non-permanent overseas judges on the Court of Final Appeal, tendered their resignations to the city leader without providing further details about their decisions.

Collins cited the political situation in Hong Kong as his reason for resignation, though he expressed continued confidence in the court's independence. Sumption plans to issue a statement next week. Chief Justice Andrew Cheung acknowledged their decisions with regret, reiterating the judiciary's pledge to uphold the rule of law and judicial independence.

