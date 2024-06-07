Left Menu

China Denounces U.S. Arms Sales to Taiwan

China has expressed strong opposition to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, urging Washington to halt the transactions. The U.S. approved F-16 fighter jet spare parts worth $80 million, aiming to bolster Taiwan's defense capabilities. China has lodged a formal complaint and vowed to strengthen its military activities.

Updated: 07-06-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:17 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

China is strongly opposed to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and urges Washington to withdraw them immediately, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said it had lodged a complaint to the United States over the matter. "(China's military) will continue to strengthen its military training and exercises, and resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," it added in a statement.

The U.S. State Department approved the sale of F-16 fighter jet spare and repair parts to Taiwan for an estimated $80 million, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Wednesday. The sale will help to improve Taiwan's security, maintain political stability and the military balance, and support economic progress in the region, the Pentagon said.

Taiwan said the sale, expected to be finalized in July, would boost the combat and defence needs of its air force.

