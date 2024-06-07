Left Menu

President Ramaphosa Congratulates Narendra Modi on Re-election as Indian PM

President Ramaphosa also extends his congratulations to the people of India for their active participation in the democratic process during the elections held from April 19 to June 1, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:43 IST
In his message, President Ramaphosa commends Prime Minister Modi for his dedication and commitment to serving the people of India. Image Credit: Wikipedia
President Cyril Ramaphosa extends his warm congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election for a third term as the leader of India. In his message, President Ramaphosa commends Prime Minister Modi for his dedication and commitment to serving the people of India.

President Ramaphosa also extends his congratulations to the people of India for their active participation in the democratic process during the elections held from April 19 to June 1, 2024. The Presidency emphasizes the strong strategic partnership between South Africa and India, highlighting the importance of continued collaboration on issues of mutual interest.

President Ramaphosa underscores the significance of cooperation between South Africa and India in promoting the agenda of the Global South, including the reform of global governance systems. Both countries are committed to aligning their positions in international forums to strengthen multilateral organizations. South Africa and India enjoy productive collaboration within the G20 and BRICS frameworks, contributing to the advancement of shared objectives on the global stage.

Overall, President Ramaphosa expresses optimism for the continued partnership and cooperation between South Africa and India to address common challenges and pursue shared goals for the benefit of both nations and the wider global community.

