Chinese National Arrested for Illegal Entry into Himachal Pradesh

A Chinese national, identified as Yudong Go, was apprehended by police for unauthorized entry into the India-China border area in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. According to law enforcement, Go was taken into custody on Thursday and later presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Reckong Peo, where he was placed under police custody until June 10.

Interestingly, Yudong Go possessed legitimate marriage documents that showed he was married to an Indian woman named Bharatkar. Despite his marital ties, Go was arrested upon reaching Sumdo via Dubling because he lacked the mandatory inner-line permit for foreigners traveling beyond Dubling.

At this stage, authorities have been unable to determine whether Go's crossing into the restricted area was accidental or if he had other motives. The investigation remains ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)