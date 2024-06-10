Left Menu

CPI(M) Condemns Reasi Terror Attack; Demands Justice and Compensation

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in nine fatalities and 41 injuries. The CPI(M) demanded compensation for victims and urged authorities to address underlying issues causing such incidents. A forensic team has begun investigations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:00 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has unequivocally condemned the recent terrorist assault in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district that claimed nine lives and left 41 injured.

In an official statement, CPI(M)'s Jammu and Kashmir unit urged that victim families receive compensation and demanded an inquiry into why such attacks occur frequently in the region.

'Authorities must provide compensation to victim families, ensure free medical treatment for the injured, and bring the perpetrators to justice,' the CPI(M) declared.

The incident involved terrorists opening fire on a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The bus plummeted into a gorge amid the chaos. Forensic teams are currently examining the site and collecting evidence.

