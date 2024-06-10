Left Menu

Crime Duo and Associates Busted Smuggling Stolen Phones Across Borders

A 26-year-old man, his wife, and two associates were arrested for smuggling stolen mobile phones to Nepal. The man, previously involved in multiple criminal cases, led the operation. Police recovered numerous stolen devices and an illegal weapon. Investigation continues, focusing on the organized smuggling network.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:29 IST
Crime Duo and Associates Busted Smuggling Stolen Phones Across Borders
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, a 26-year-old man, his wife, and two associates were apprehended on charges of smuggling stolen mobile phones to Nepal, police stated on Monday.

The arrested individuals include Arjun (26) and his 24-year-old wife, along with Himanshu (19) and Jagarnath Kumar (28). Arjun, the alleged ringleader, has a criminal history encompassing over 14 cases of attempt to murder, theft, and robbery, according to police records.

Acting on a tip-off, police set up a trap near Kamla Market, leading to the arrest and seizure of a loaded pistol, 150 stolen mobile phones, and additional accessories. Authorities continue to investigate the smuggling network's wider operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024