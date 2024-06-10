Crime Duo and Associates Busted Smuggling Stolen Phones Across Borders

In a significant breakthrough, a 26-year-old man, his wife, and two associates were apprehended on charges of smuggling stolen mobile phones to Nepal, police stated on Monday.

The arrested individuals include Arjun (26) and his 24-year-old wife, along with Himanshu (19) and Jagarnath Kumar (28). Arjun, the alleged ringleader, has a criminal history encompassing over 14 cases of attempt to murder, theft, and robbery, according to police records.

Acting on a tip-off, police set up a trap near Kamla Market, leading to the arrest and seizure of a loaded pistol, 150 stolen mobile phones, and additional accessories. Authorities continue to investigate the smuggling network's wider operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)