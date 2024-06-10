Left Menu

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Inquiry Initiated by Maharashtra Government

The Maharashtra government has formed a committee under former Allahabad High Court chief justice Dilip Bhosle to investigate the hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area that resulted in 17 deaths and over 70 injuries. The committee will conduct a time-bound inquiry into the incident.

The Maharashtra government has convened a committee led by former Allahabad High Court chief justice Dilip Bhosle to scrutinize the May 13 hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, which claimed 17 lives and injured over 70 individuals, according to an official announcement.

The tragic collapse occurred at a petrol pump during gusty winds and a dust storm. The state's Home department has tasked the committee with a thorough, time-bound investigation into all dimensions of the incident.

Authorities have arrested several individuals, including Bhavesh Bhinde, director of Ego Media Private Limited which erected the hoarding, along with former staffers and a structural engineer who allegedly issued a stability certificate without detailed inspection. A BMC engineer has also faced questioning.

An internal probe by the Director General of Railway Police was submitted to the Maharashtra DGP before reaching the state government. Preliminary findings suggested the hoarding's base was weak, far from the required standards to withstand high wind speeds. On the incident day, winds reached 87 kilometers per hour, vastly exceeding the structure's capacity of 49 kmph.

