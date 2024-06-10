Violent Protests Erupt in Chhattisgarh Over Vandalized Religious Pillar

Protests in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar took a violent turn on Monday after the Satnami community gathered to denounce the vandalization of a sacred religious pillar. The so-called 'peaceful' demonstration escalated, leading to widespread destruction and clashes with police personnel.

Several cars, motorcycles, and even a government building were set ablaze. Protesters broke through barricades to reach the collectorate, where they threw stones at the police and torched numerous vehicles, including a fire brigade vehicle.

A judicial investigation has been launched by the state government. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma emphasized that disturbing social harmony is unacceptable and pledged stringent action against those responsible. He has urged the public to remain calm and maintain peace.

