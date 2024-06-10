Left Menu

Violent Protests Erupt in Chhattisgarh Over Vandalized Religious Pillar

Protests turned violent in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar city after a religious pillar significant to the Satnami community was vandalized. The demonstration led to the torching of vehicles and a government building, as well as clashes with police. A judicial probe has been ordered into the incident.

PTI | Balodabazar | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:51 IST
Violent Protests Erupt in Chhattisgarh Over Vandalized Religious Pillar
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Protests in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar took a violent turn on Monday after the Satnami community gathered to denounce the vandalization of a sacred religious pillar. The so-called 'peaceful' demonstration escalated, leading to widespread destruction and clashes with police personnel.

Several cars, motorcycles, and even a government building were set ablaze. Protesters broke through barricades to reach the collectorate, where they threw stones at the police and torched numerous vehicles, including a fire brigade vehicle.

A judicial investigation has been launched by the state government. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma emphasized that disturbing social harmony is unacceptable and pledged stringent action against those responsible. He has urged the public to remain calm and maintain peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024