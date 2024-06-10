Charges Framed in Divya Pahuja Murder Case: Key Accused to Face Trial

In a significant development, charges have been framed against six individuals in the high-profile murder case of former model Divya Pahuja. The court session, presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Virendra Malik, has scheduled the next hearing for July 20.

Main accused Abhijeet Singh, owner of the hotel where the incident occurred, faces serious charges including murder, criminal conspiracy, and illegal possession of arms. His bodyguard, Pravesh, also faces charges under the Arms Act for providing the weapon used in the crime. Four other individuals—Hemraj, Om Prakash, Balraj, and Ravi Banga—are charged with criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

The seventh accused, Megha, Singh's girlfriend, has turned approver and will testify against the other accused, thereby not facing charges herself. However, her bail plea was rejected in the last session held on May 30. According to police, Singh had murdered Pahuja in a fit of rage and disposed of her body in a canal. The case was registered based on a complaint by Divya Pahuja's sister.

